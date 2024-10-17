Former Celtics Fan Favorite Retires From Basketball
Former Celtics fan favorite Aron Baynes has retired from Basketball, as announced by his agent, Daniel Moldovan. Even though he hadn't played in the NBA since 2021, Baynes had been playing for the Brisbane Bullets in the National Basketball League in Australia since 2022.
Baynes played for the Celtics from 2017 to 2019, where he played as a fill-in for starter for most of his first season with the team after Gordon Hayward suffered a season-ending injury on opening night.
It didn't take long for Baynes to become a fan favorite. As an adequate NBA center, Baynes made a name for himself early on when Tommy Heinsohn had a rather curious nickname for him.
Though that "term of endearment" came to mind whenever Baynes came up in conversation, he's also known for turning into an unexpectedly reliable floor-spacer for the Celtics during their playoff run in 2018. His three-point shooting helped the Celtics beat the Bucks and Sixers.
If that wasn't enough, Baynes also proved capable of defending Joel Embiid one-on-one during the Celtics matchup against the Sixers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, so much so that Baynes annoyed Embiid both on and off the floor.
It's safe to say that Baynes played an undeniable role in the Celtics' beating the Sixers in a gentleman's sweep. Baynes re-signed with the Celtics on a two-year deal the following offseason but was traded to the Suns the year after to open up the necessary cap room to sign Kemba Walker to a max contract.
After playing the next two seasons for the Suns and Raptors, Baynes suffered a career-threatening spinal cord injury during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, but miraculously worked his way up to return to professional basketball for his home country.
Baynes is the third former Celtic to retire in 2024, as Mike Muscala and Gordon Hayward also chose to hang it up.