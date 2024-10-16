Here's What Stood Out as Celtics Fell to Raptors in Preseason Finale
The Celtics wrapped up preseason play on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena.
After sitting out Boston's first four exhibition games, Al Horford suited up against the Raptors.
And while Jrue Holiday sat for the second straight preseason contest, the rest of the starters returned after sitting the second half of the Celtics' back-to-back over the weekend.
The reigning NBA champions doled out a 50-point shellacking to the 76ers on Saturday before besting Toronto 115-111 the next night at TD Garden.
Ahead of tip-off on Tuesday, Joe Mazzulla shared that the starters would play longer in the preseason finale than in Boston's previous preseason matchups.
Now, for a deep dive into what stood out from their return and the Celtics' 119-118 loss in totality as they ramp up for next Tuesday and an opening night rivalry clash with the Knicks rapidly approaching.
1. The Raptors nearly put 50 points on the board in the first frame while shooting a scorching 64 percent from the field, including 10/14 (71.4 percent) from beyond the arc.
Conversely, Boston shot a frigid 39.1 percent from the floor and went 2/12 from three-point range (16.7 percent).
That combination and Toronto generating seven points off turnovers resulted in the hosts leading 46-27 after a dominant first quarter.
However, the opening period also included Jayson Tatum putting former Celtic Bruno Fernando on a poster.
2. The momentum quickly flipped in the following period as Payton Pritchard cleanly fielded a difficult pass from Xavier Tillman Sr. in transition and buried a three that snowballed into a 19-0 avalanche to even the score at 46.
The Raptors did not score in the second frame until a Scottie Barnes dunk at the 7:27 mark.
After Barnes and Gradey Dick combined for 29 points in the opening 12 minutes, the Celtics did an excellent job of running Toronto's shooters off the three-point line.
The hosts went 0/8 from behind the arc, shot below 43 percent from the floor, and committed seven turnovers. Boston parlayed the latter into a 10-0 advantage in points off giveaways in the 12 minutes before halftime. The visitors did not turn the ball over in the second period.
Picking up their play on the defensive end allowed the Celtics to live in transition, helping them find their rhythm and take a 67-66 edge into intermission.
3. From an individual standpoint, Al Horford had a quiet 2024 preseason debut.
Boston got him an open look at a three from above the break on the game's first play, but the 17-year veteran couldn't capitalize. He proceeded to provide two points on 1/6 shooting, two rebounds, and an assist in 23 minutes of floor time.
While Horford's lone exhibition appearance lacked highlight-reel plays, which aren't his calling card, to begin with, there's no need for concern for an individual who is as dependable as they come.
4. Payton Pritchard had a stellar preseason. That includes producing 16 points in the first frame on Sunday and registering 15 in 29 minutes on Tuesday.
During training camp, the fifth-year guard said about what he worked on this offseason, "Getting more efficient (at) off-the-dribble threes. I know I was really good last year at paint pull-ups (and) stuff like that. Obviously, I'm gonna keep adding that, but if I can add being more efficient (at) off-the-dribble threes (and) transition-type threes, even off the move (and) off the catch, then I feel like that makes me more dynamic."
That improved efficiency off the bounce was again on display against the Raptors as Pritchard drilled 5/11 threes (45.5 percent), including several step-backs off the dribble that showcased how quickly he creates the separation needed to uncork a triple.
5. Boston spent much of its preseason finale with two bigs patrolling the floor together. The visitors cycled through combinations ranging from Horford and Xavier Tillman Sr. to pairing the latter with Luke Kornet and playing Horford with Neemias Queta.
The length that gave the Celtics defensively, especially when deployed alongside Tatum and another wing like Jordan Walsh, made it challenging for Toronto to generate threes or find a rhythm offensively.
It also proved effective at the other end of the floor, evidenced by Boston's 19-0 first-half run.
6. When Joe Mazzulla started emptying the Boston bench with under seven minutes left in the matchup, one individual who he did not call on was Lonnie Walker IV.
The six-year veteran impressed in the Celtics' previous two tilts. However, given the estimated $10 million luxury tax hit for converting his Exhibit 10 deal into a standard contract, Walker remaining glued to the bench could reinforce that the cost is too steep to make that move.
The former first-round pick could still stick around, beginning the upcoming campaign with the team's G League affiliate in Maine. Boston could, at times, promote him, but not as often as an individual on a two-way deal. Those on the latter can be active for up to 50 NBA games in a season.
There's also the possibility another franchise signs Walker between now and opening night.
Up next: The Celtics are on to their final preparations for the regular season, which begins with a rivalry game against the Knicks on Oct. 22.
Before tip-off, Boston will receive its championship rings and raise Banner 18 to the TD Garden rafters.