Jaylen Brown Re-Elected as VP of NBPA Executive Committee

As voted by the players, Jaylen Brown got re-elected to serve as vice president on the National Basketball Players Association's Executive Committee.

As the NBPA's tweet says, Brown's three-year term commences immediately. Brown first got elected to this position in 2019, alongside Malcolm Brogdon and Bismack Biyombo. The latter two also earned a second three-year term.

CJ McCollum is the president of the National Basketball Players Association's Executive Committee. Andre Iguodala is the first vice president, and Harrison Barnes is the secretary-treasurer.

Regarding when Brown will return to the Celtics' lineup after spraining his right ankle in Tuesday's win against the Hawks, ahead of Thursday's game against the Grizzlies, Ime Udoka said the Celtics "hope to have him this weekend."

