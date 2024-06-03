Joe Mazzulla Shares What About Jason Kidd's Coaching Celtics 'Study A Lot'
Jason Kidd has done a stellar job this postseason, in likely his best season as head coach of the Dallas Mavericks. On Saturday at the Auerbach Center, Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla shared his assessment of how the Basketball Hall of Famer has put his imprint on the Mavericks, including a component of the game that the Celtics have been paying close attention to.
“I mean, he's a great coach,” Mazzulla said. “They're one of the teams that we study a lot in late-game situations, and the concepts that they do. And his ability to just kind of create buy-in on his role guys and then put his best players in position to be successful. He's done a great job.”
Boston has won the last four contests against the Mavericks. The Celtics have a 10-5 record overall versus Dallas going back to 2017.
While the Celtics avenged what people may have been unsure about in their clutch-time play against Indiana and throughout the playoffs, Dallas has been premier in that area. Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic have been excelling each other with the game on the line, as Mazzulla even mentioned Boston studying the Mavs more than almost any team throughout the season during crunchtime.
Kristaps Porzingis is reportedly expected to be ready for Game 1 of the NBA Finals beginning on Thursday. With him the C’s had the most efficient offense of all-time analytically this season, as well as one of the greatest NET Ratings and a top defense.
In what could be one of the best Finals in a long time, it adds all the popcorn and brings a ton of juice with Irving returning to Boston and the at long last potential win of banner 18 being against him. Porzingis also gets a shot at a ring against his former team in the Mavs, with that being another tenure that did not end too well.
The Celtics all understand that now is the time, preparing more than enough ahead of Game 1 Thursday.
