NBA Finals MVP Odds: Jayson Tatum Front-Runner for Bill Russell Trophy
The Boston Celtics enter this year's NBA Finals matchup against the Dallas Mavericks as the favorites to lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
In the last ten years, the team in that position has fared 7-3 in the championship round. According to ESPN Bet, Boston is the third Eastern Conference representative to enter the NBA Finals as favorites since Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls in 1998. The other two were the 2011 and 2013 Miami Heat, led by LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh.
As for who might receive the Bill Russell Trophy, FanDuel Sportsbook has Jayson Tatum as the most likely individual in this series to earn Finals MVP. They list him at -120 odds.
The five-time All-Star is averaging 26 points, 10.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.1 steals this postseason.
There's a dropoff between Tatum and Luka Doncic, who FanDuel Sportsbook considers the second most likely player in this series to capture the Bill Russell Trophy. The five-time All-NBA selection is listed at +210 odds.
Doncic is generating 28.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists, and 1.6 steals per contest during Dallas' Finals run.
The prospect of Jaylen Brown taking home the Larry Bird Trophy for Eastern Conference Finals MVP and the Bill Russell Trophy is a feat FanDuel Sportsbook lists at +600 odds.
The three-time All-Star is producing a playoff career-high 25 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while knocking down 36.8% of the 5.4 threes he's hoisted.
The fourth-highest odds for NBA Finals MVP, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, belong to Kyrie Irving at +2000. The three-time All-NBA member is enjoying a renaissance season where he's averaging 22.8 points, 5.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and burying 42.1% of the 6.3 threes he's taking.
Rounding out the top five on FanDuel Sportsbook's most likely candidates to earn NBA Finals MVP is Derrick White at +3500 odds. The two-time All-Defensive team selection is manufacturing 17.8 points, 4.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, and nearly a steal per postseason game. Those are all playoff career-highs for the former Colorado Buffalo who is also converting on 40.7% of the 8.4 threes he's launching in this year's playoffs.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
