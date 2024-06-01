NBA Finals Betting Lines: Celtics Significant Favorites Over Mavs
The stage is set for a best-of-seven between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks with the Larry O'Brien Trophy on the line.
Boston won its two regular-season tilts against Dallas, averaging 128.5 points to the latter's 110 in those matchups. The Celtics knocked down 40.4% of their threes while limiting the Mavericks to 31.1% shooting from beyond the arc.
After a 64-18 campaign, earning the NBA's best record, Jayson Tatum and Co. have efficiently reached the Finals, faring 12-2 in the Eastern Conference side of the bracket. They're generating 111.4 points per playoff game, the second-most this postseason, while yielding 101.3, the third-fewest allowed.
So, despite Dallas boasting two of the best scorers in the league in Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, who both produced 36 points in the Mavericks' 124-103 closeout win over the Timberwolves, FanDuel Sportsbook currently has them at +188 odds while listing the Celtics as the favorites to capture the NBA title at -225 odds.
For perspective, that means a $100 wager on Boston at -225 would be to win $44.44 with a total payout of $144.44 if the Celtics raise Banner 18 to the TD Garden rafters.
The favorite is 7-3 in the last 10 NBA Finals. According to ESPN Bet, the Celtics are the third team from the Eastern Conference to enter the NBA Finals as favorites since the Chicago Bulls in 1998. The other two were the 2011 and 2013 Miami Heat, led by the triumvirate of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
