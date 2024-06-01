Kristaps Porzingis Making Encouraging Progress Toward NBA Finals Return: 'Can't Wait'
Game 1 of the NBA Finals is 38 days from when Kristaps Porzingis suffered a soleus strain in his right calf, an injury that has since sidelined him for the Celtics' run to the championship round.
However, the seven-foot-three center is ramping up and on target to return as Boston vies for the Larry O'Brien Trophy against his former team.
The former All-Star could be seen knocking down threes while working around the arc after practice on Friday at the Auerbach Center.
When Joe Mazzulla came to the podium, he conveyed that Porzingis "went through a couple of drills in practice, so progressing well, and [I'm] kind of confident in where he's at right now."
A day later, the Latvian native was a full participant in the Celtics' second official practice leading up to the NBA Finals.
"He did everything the team did," said Mazzulla on Saturday. "We'll go significantly harder tomorrow. Today was moderate, but he went through everything that the team did today."
When asked about the specificity of those drills, Boston's bench boss quipped: "Basketball drills. He looks pretty good going through them."
While the Celtics' second-year head coach opted against sharing whether he plans on starting Porzingis or bringing him off the bench when he rejoins the lineup, a decision the team perhaps hasn't made yet, Mazzulla detailed the driving force behind how they'll utilize the seven-year veteran.
"You use him effectively because he's a great player, and he's done a lot of great things for us," expressed Mazzulla. "And then, just like any other guy, you go through, what gives us the best chance to win? What gives us the best possible chance to win this series, this game, these matchups, [and] these coverages? And that kind of goes down the line for everyone.
"So, when KP's at his best, he's been tremendous for us. And we expect that from him, and we know he'll give that to us. And as far as everything else, it's just, what goes into winning? It's the most important thing. What gives us the best chance of winning on each particular game, each particular possession, each particular matchup?"
As Boston reintegrates Porzingis, Jrue Holiday voiced, "KP is one of our best scorers, he's one of our best rim protectors, and I feel like we're all mature enough to get right back in the groove or have things fit right back in when he does come back. And we do want KP back. We like can't wait for him to be back and be a part of this on the court, too."
On Saturday, his backcourtmate, Derrick White, said of that topic: "Obviously, he's been working extremely hard just to get back and just to help us any way he can. So, obviously, these practices and these reps are gonna be good. Just it's a little bit different than what Al [Horford]and, obviously, what Luke [Kornet] and X [Xavier Tillman Sr.] do. So, just in that aspect, it might be a little bit different, but any chance you can add a guy like KP who's willing to do whatever we need, he'll make it easy."
While Porzingis attacks his rehab, he also has to manage the mental side of missing what is on the verge of becoming his first chance to play past the first round of the postseason. The 28-year-old has only participated in the opening series three times.
As the Celtics have continued advancing, buying him more time to rejoin their playoff run, Mazzulla shared of Porzingis' excitement, which is surely building each time Boston wades deeper into the playoffs:
"He's been the same. One of the great things about him is (that) he's been through so much in this league that he has a poise and a temperament about him. So, he's been the same throughout the entire series. His highs don't get too high (and) his lows don't get too low. He's got great perspective, great understanding, great experiences in his career, and I think that's been a gift for our team this year. So, I enjoy how he goes about carrying himself."
Further Reading
NBA Finals MVP Odds: Jayson Tatum Front-Runner for Bill Russell Trophy
NBA Finals Betting Lines: Celtics Significant Favorites Over Mavs
Joe Mazzulla Eviscerates Contrived Narrative about Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown
Celtics-Mavericks NBA Finals Has Kyrie Irving Between Boston and Banner 18
Report: Celtics Center Kristaps Porzingis 'On Track' for NBA Finals Return
Al Horford Returns to NBA Finals Aiming to Add to a Legacy Already Cemented
Jaylen Brown's Evolution Propels Him to Eastern Conference Finals MVP