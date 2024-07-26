Jrue Holiday Notes Celtics Past and Present Among Most Difficult to Guard
Jrue Holiday has had a deja vu type of year. He was traded to the Boston Celtics the day before Media Day last fall after the Milwaukee Bucks dealt him to the Portland Trail Blazers to acquire Damian Lillard. Like Holiday’s first year in Milwaukee, he elevated and accentuated his new team, helping complete the quest for Banner 18.
Now, the multi-time All-Star and NBA champion has an opportunity to repeat his other feat from 2021 and win a gold medal with Team USA.
Holiday, a six-time All-Defensive Team selection, is one of the most impactful, prominent defenders of all-time. There's a strong case that Holiday is basketball’s best defender of the last decade. The potential Hall of Famer recently talked about his defensive opinions of who can guard the best and who are the toughest to clamp.
“Anthony Davis, Bam Adebayo, and Derrick White,” answered Holiday when asked for his opinion on the three toughest defenders to play against.
As for the most difficult players he's guarded, the two-time All-Star replied: “Derrick Rose, Kobe Bryant, and Kemba Walker."
Having Holiday back on board is crucial to Team USA’s success at the Olympic games in Paris. He's already permanently carved out a place in Celtics history, just as he did in Milwaukee. Now, he hopes to again complete the trifecta and capture his second gold medal.
