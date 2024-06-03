Kevin Garnett Comes to Celtics' Defense Ahead of NBA Finals
The Boston Celtics steamrolled through the regular season, registering a 64-18 record. Finishing atop the NBA standings earned them home-court advantage throughout a playoff run that's now four wins from Banner 18.
They've maintained their machine-like efficiency throughout their postseason journey. However, critics are underwhelmed by Boston's 12-2 dismantling of the teams that tried to stand in its way in the Eastern Conference.
The Miami Heat were missing Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier, the Cleveland Cavaliers were without Jarrett Allen, and they lost Donovan Mitchell to a calf strain after Game 3. The Indiana Pacers played the final two tilts without Tyrese Haliburton due to left hamstring soreness.
However, good fortune on the health front is an ingredient in every successful championship run, regardless of sport. There's also the fact that the Celtics have played without starting center Kristaps Porzingis since he suffered a soleus strain in his right calf in Game 4 against the Heat.
Luckily for the C's, the former All-Star participated in every drill the team did on Saturday at the Auerbach Center and is ramping up toward a return that could come in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday.
As for the Celtics' path to reach this stage, Kevin Garnett, who rejuvenated the franchise and helped lead them to the Larry O'Brien Trophy in 2008, took umbrage with those scoffing at Boston's road to the championship round.
"Their path is their path," said the Basketball Hall of Famer in a recent episode of "The Ticket & The Truth" podcast. "First off, let me say something: it's not on the (expletive) Celtics that guys are getting hurt, not playing, falling out of the lineup, etcetera, etcetera. There's still other professionals that are coming in playing hard as (expletive), and they're still trying to win. And then to close out a game on the road? Man, I don't know what people want. People want all this heartfelt drama and going down to seven games. Nah! That ain't the script here. They're damn near 17-16 games better than anybody in the East. They steamrolled through your team. ... It is what it is."
The 15-time All-Star passionately continued, "And then, too, you're down on the road 18 (points). They think that you can just hit a button and all (of a) sudden, you're tied. No man, you have to go win on the road. And it's hard as (expletive) to win on the road, and it's even more hard to close out a team. But then the Celtics — they have all this other (expletive) that they can't control, and that's out of their control. Get the (expletive) out of here with that; this is where we're at with it."
2008 NBA Finals MVP Paul Pierce co-signed his co-host's statement, saluting the Celtics for handling business and doing what they had to so they could again compete for the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
For Jayson Tatum, it's a second chance he's grateful to have as he aims to help author a different ending than when his team came up short against the Golden State Warriors in 2022.
Between Tatum and Jaylen Brown's growth since their first time in the Finals, the additions of Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, and the group's willingness to sacrifice and prioritize what's best for the collective, regardless of what that calls for from each of them, Boston's better equipped to capture the NBA title than it's been since Pierce and Garnett were in the Celtics' lineup.
