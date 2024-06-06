Kyrie Irving Opens Up on How He Deals With Hostile Boston Celtics Crowd
Over the past week, all anyone could talk about was Kyrie Irving standing in the way of the Boston Celtics' quest for Banner 18. The Dallas Mavericks guard, of course, has a history with the franchise and its fanbase.
Since his departure in the summer of 2019, Irving has been the recipient of several not-so-warm welcomes back to TD Garden. Each time he's touched the ball, he's been met with a chorus of boos.
Ahead of Game 1, Irving was asked how he's handled the response from the Garden faithful.
"You just got to breathe through it," he told reporters at NBA Finals Media Day. "To all my youngins out there that are dealing with some of the crowd reactions, what they're saying to you, you have to breathe, realize that is not as hostile as you think it is. Don't overthink it."
His response is something that he feels he's been able to improve on, over the course of his many returns to Boston.
"Been able to work through that and understand that some of that is anxiety, some of that is nervousness. It could all be turned into a strength. There's no fear out here, man. It's basketball. The fans are going to say what they're going to say. I appreciate them and their relationship they have to the game. But it's about the players at the end of the day."
The NBA Finals will mark Irving's third playoff series against the Celtics since he left for the Brooklyn Nets. So far, he's 1-1, having won the 2021 first-round matchup, then losing in the same round the next season.