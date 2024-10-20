Lonnie Walker IV Responds to Celtics Decision to Waive Him
Saturday, the Celtics opted against converting Lonnie Walker IV's Exhibit 10 deal into a standard contract. Instead, they chose to waive him.
Given the roughly $10 million tax hit that would have come with bringing Walker aboard to fill Boston's final roster spot, this was always the most likely outcome.
While another team could scoop up the former first-round pick, Walker may remain with the reigning NBA champions.
After waiving him, the Celtics can give the six-year veteran a bonus if he joins their G League affiliate in Maine. It's a route he stated he's open to taking.
If Walker, 25, takes his talent to Maine, he could still, at times, get called up to the parent club. However, he would have less eligibility than individuals on two-way deals. Those on the latter can play up to 50 NBA games in a season.
Frankly, in this author's opinion, he has more to lose than gain from going. Teams around the Association understand his strengths and weaknesses. Lighting it up in the G League likely will not change their scouting report on him. There is also injury risk involved.
As Walker ponders his next step, he posted the following on his Instagram stories after getting waived by Boston.
The former Miami Hurricanes star averaged 7.3 points and 2.5 assists in 16.4 minutes across four exhibition games with the Celtics. However, he did not play in their preseason finale, a 119-118 loss to the Raptors north of the border Tuesday.
"He had a great training camp," said Joe Mazzulla on Friday. "I liked his attitude. I like his work ethic. I thought he really got acclimated to our defensive system, and I thought he really worked to study the offensive system and how to fit into that. He took advantage of the time that he had, and that's really all you can ask for."
Walker maximized his time with the Celtics, including a midnight workout on Friday at the Auerbach Center. Time will tell if he has already stepped foot in that building for the last time.