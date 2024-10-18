As Deadline Nears, Joe Mazzulla Shares What's Impressed Him about Lonnie Walker IV
The Celtics must decide whether to convert Lonnie Walker IV's Exhibit 10 deal into a standard contract by 5 p.m. ET on Saturday. Doing so would result in an estimated $10 million tax hit.
With Boston on the books for north of $203 million in total salary cap allocations and $7.6 million over the second apron, per Spotrac, it is hard to justify the cost of adding Walker to fill the team's 15th and final roster spot.
The former first-round pick did not play in the Celtics' preseason finale, a 119-118 loss to the Raptors north of the border Tuesday. He averaged 7.3 points and 2.5 assists in 16.4 minutes across four exhibition games.
"As far as what I've got to provide for the team, it's other ways to impact winning," said Walker after contributing nine points and seven assists in a 50-point shellacking of the 76ers last Saturday at TD Garden.
"It's not just about scoring. I think everyone knows I can score. So, it's more all the other little things and bumping that up to a whole 'nother notch."
Walker's attitude and approach have also earned rave reviews from the reigning champions, who diligently maintain the culture, chemistry, and work environment they've cultivated.
"He had a great training camp," said Joe Mazzulla after Friday's practice. "I liked his attitude. I like his work ethic. I thought he really got acclimated to our defensive system, and I thought he really worked to study the offensive system and how to fit into that. He took advantage of the time that he had, and that's really all you can ask for."
Walker has put in the work to maximize his time with the Celtics. And while another team could pry him away, even if Boston doesn't convert his contract, he could join the franchise's G League affiliate in Maine, a prospect he's willing to embrace.
If that's how this plays out, then the six-year veteran could still spend time with the parent club. However, he would have fewer opportunities to do so than individuals on two-way deals. Those signed to the latter can play up to 50 NBA games in a season.