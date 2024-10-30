Lonnie Walker's New Basketball Opportunity Shuts Door on Celtics Reunion (For Now)
The opportunity for Lonnie Walker to rejoin the Celtics is closed. For the time being, at least. Walker has signed with a new professional basketball team, but it's not in the NBA. ESPN's Shams Charania reported Walker's next stop.
Walker's time in the NBA might not be up, as his NBA buyout clause would signify that he's leaving the door open for a return. Whether that's with the Celtics or not, Walker evidently still sees the NBA as an option but doesn't want to put his professional basketball career on hold until another NBA team offers him a contract.
HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported how much his buyout clause is worth.
The hints were there that Walker was probably going overseas. When Walker did not show up on the Maine Celtics' roster, that signified he did not want to play in the G-League, even if he had the chance to be called up by Boston later on. Then John Karalis reported that Walker's best option for the time being was playing overseas.
Even though they cut him, it was clear that the Celtics liked Walker after his performance in the preseason. They tried to trade Jaden Springer to make room for Walker, but couldn't find a taker in time.
Their financial situation was the only reason they didn't move forward with him. They may bring him back sometime in the future, but they may have to open a roster spot and save some money to make that happen. Walker was smart enough not to leave anything up to chance.