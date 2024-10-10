Pelicans Waive Former Celtics Sharpshooter
As NBA teams continue tinkering and getting their rosters ready for the start of the upcoming campaign, which starts at TD Garden with a rivalry clash between the Celtics and Knicks on Oct. 22, the Pelicans have waived a sharpshooter who used to call Boston home.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, New Orleans is parting with Matt Ryan.
It's the latest move in a sequence that's seen the franchise bring the former Notre Dame star on board during the 2023-24 campaign, sign him to a three-year deal, waive him this summer, and then bring him back on a restructured one-year contract. The latter was a $2.2 million Exhibit 9 deal.
In 28 games with the Pelicans last season, including one start, Ryan averaged 5.4 points and knocked down 45.1 percent of his 3.3 attempts from three-point range.
The six-foot-six wing finished the 2021-22 campaign with the Celtics. His tenure in green included appearing in one regular season matchup and getting into a playoff contest during their run to the NBA Finals.
The three-year veteran is a 41.1 percent shooter from beyond the arc on 2.9 attempts. He's also averaging 4.4 points per game for his career.
Before waiving Ryan, New Orleans was at the offseason roster max of 21.
And while it's unclear if he'll sign another contract with the Pelicans, the team still boasts a pair of former Celtics.
New Orleans acquired Daniel Theis and Javonte Green this offseason. The former could play a significant role for a team that ESPN's Shams Charania reports is viewing Herb Jones as its starting center entering the 2024-25 season.