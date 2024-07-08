Inside The Celtics

Former Celtics Starter Signs with Pelicans

Bobby Krivitsky

Jan 27, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; LA Clippers center Daniel Theis (10) leaves the court after defeating the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.
Jan 27, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; LA Clippers center Daniel Theis (10) leaves the court after defeating the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports / Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports / Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
The Pelicans made a major move in the backcourt, striking a deal with the Hawks for former All-Star Dejounte Murray. New Orleans might also move on from Brandon Ingram, who's on an expiring $36 million contract and seeking a lucrative extension.

As it reconfigures its roster, aiming to move up the Western Conference hierarchy after finishing the 2023-24 campaign with a 49-33 regular season record before getting swept by the Thunder in the first round of the playoffs, the Pelicans are welcoming Daniel Theis to the Big Easy.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, they signed the former Celtics center to a one-year deal on Monday.

After reaching a buyout agreement with the Pacers last season, Boston had interest in a reunion with the seven-year veteran. However, he joined the Clippers, who had a hole at the pivot after losing Miles Plumlee to injury.

Theis averaged 6.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and nearly 1.0 blocks per game in 59 regular season appearances with Los Angeles, including three starts.

Before taking his talents to New Orleans, Theis will represent Germany as a part of the men's basketball team competing in the Summer Olympics.

Bobby Krivitsky

