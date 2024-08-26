Inside The Celtics

Pelicans Re-Sign Former Celtics Forward Days After Waiving Him

Bobby Krivitsky

Oct 25, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Matt Ryan (37) reacts after a basket during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 25, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Matt Ryan (37) reacts after a basket during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
On Friday, the New Orleans Pelicans trimmed their roster in a financially driven maneuver that moved them just $1.6 million over the luxury tax. The tax distribution to teams that don't cross that threshold is a projected record high of $18.2M.

But despite waiving Matt Ryan at the start of last weekend while still satisfying the league minimum of having 14 players signed to standard contracts, New Orleans brought the six-foot-six sharpshooter back on board on Monday, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Matt Ryan (37) attempts a shot with pressure from Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1).
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

In 28 appearances with the Pelicans last regular season, including one start, Ryan averaged 5.4 points and knocked down 45.1 percent of his 3.3 attempts from three-point range.

That earned him a new three-year, $6.1 million contract in late April. However, while they guaranteed his $1.5 million deal for the 2023-24 campaign, his $2.2 million salary for 2024-25 wasn't set to become guaranteed until the first day of the upcoming regular season.

Ryan now returns on a restructured one-year agreement.

The former Notre Dame Fighting Irish standout finished the 2021-22 season with the Celtics, appearing in one regular season game and getting into a playoff tilt during their Finals run that year.

The three-year veteran is a 41.1 percent three-point shooter, producing 4.4 points per contest for his career.

