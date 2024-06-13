The Latest on Kristaps Porzingis, Luka Doncic's Status for Game 3 of NBA Finals
Teams that win the first two games of the NBA Finals at home have won the championship 84.4% of the time (27-5). But like Jrue Holiday in 2021, Kyrie Irving was a member of one of those teams that's a rare exception and climbed out of that hole.
"A lot of it is just a learning curve for myself, for my teammates, and also a peace of mind that we give each other that we want to give ourselves a chance by leaving it all out there on the floor, playing our best, preparing the best way we can," said Irving.
"That's literally been the focus since Game 2 ended, was putting our best foot forward, coming back home, feeling familiar, letting our game speak for itself."
As the Mavericks aim to protect their home court, just as the Celtics did at TD Garden, the hosts received welcome news on the health front.
Luka Doncic suiting up for Game 3 was a formality. But Dallas removing the right ankle sprain and left knee soreness, two ailments that have plagued him throughout the postseason, from its injury report, is an encouraging development.
The Mavericks only listed the thoracic contusion he's dealing with, upgrading his status from probable to available for Wednesday's matchup.
As for Boston, the visitors have ruled out Kristaps Porzingis for Game 3 due to a left posterior tibialis dislocation, a rare injury he suffered late in the third quarter of the C's 105-98 Game 2 victory.
Per the National Library of Medicine, according to a 2006 study, there were only 32 documented cases of a dislocated posterior tibial tendon in all of English literature.
Inside The Celtics spoke with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Robert Volk, who previously served as a team physician for the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to understand the likelihood of Porzingis returning in this series, how it might impact his performance, the risk of further injury, and whether he'll require offseason surgery, among other topics related to his left posterior tibialis dislocation.
In the ten games after the former All-Star left the lineup earlier this postseason, Al Horford averaged 10.7 points and 7.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.2 blocks in 32 minutes.
While Boston will lean further on the former Florida Gator again, should the team also call on individuals like Xavier Tillman Sr., Luke Kornet, and Oshae Brissett, who may not all get opportunities in the NBA Finals but have stepped up when needed in the previous rounds, Horford told Inside The Celtics on Tuesday, "I don't know what's gonna happen with KP. I know he's gonna do everything he can to be out here with us, but yeah, our guys are -- our guys are ready. There's nothing to be said. Our guys are ready if their name is called."
Game 3 will tip off Wednesday night at 8:30 EST at American Airlines Center.
Further Reading
Sports Doctor Details Challenges, Risks of Kristaps Porzingis Playing in NBA Finals
Celtics React to Injury That May Sideline Kristaps Porzingis for NBA Finals
Jrue Holiday's 'Championship DNA' Rubbing Off on Celtics
Stifling Defense Moves Celtics Halfway to Banner 18
Jayson Tatum's Joy Outweighing Pressure of NBA Finals Return
Inside the Moment that Propelled Celtics to NBA Finals Game 1 Win
Celtics Set the Tone for the NBA Finals with Game 1 Haymaker
Kyrie Irving Shares Regret and What He Takes from Playing in Boston
Joe Mazzulla Eviscerates Contrived Narrative about Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown
Al Horford Returns to NBA Finals Aiming to Add to a Legacy Already Cemented