The Latest on Kristaps Porzingis' Status for Game 1 of NBA Finals
Kristaps Porzingis has earned praise from his teammates for remaining engaged with the team, including helping out with drills, while he rehabs from a soleus strain in his right calf that has sidelined him since Game 4 of the Celtics' first-round series against the Heat.
But now he's becoming less of a bystander and more of a participant. He took part in every drill the team did at a moderate practice on Saturday at the Auerbach Center.
"KP is one of our best scorers, he's one of our best rim protectors, and I feel like we're all mature enough to get right back in the groove or have things fit right back in when he does come back," said Jrue Holiday while discussing his eagnerness to have the seven-foot-three center back in the lineup. "And we do want KP back. We can't wait for him to be back and be a part of this on the court, too."
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Holiday may only have to wait a few more days. Charania reports that Porzingis has completed multiple scrimmages recently and is expected to return for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday.
As for whether the former All-Star will start or come off the bench when he returns, while this author anticipates Porzingis rejoining the first unit when asked about that prospect on Saturday, Joe Mazzulla conveyed the following.
"You use him effectively because he's a great player, and he's done a lot of great things for us," expressed Mazzulla. "And then, just like any other guy, you go through, what gives us the best chance to win? What gives us the best possible chance to win this series, this game, these matchups, [and] these coverages? And that kind of goes down the line for everyone.
"So, when KP's at his best, he's been tremendous for us. And we expect that from him, and we know he'll give that to us. And as far as everything else, it's just, what goes into winning? It's the most important thing. What gives us the best chance of winning on each particular game, each particular possession, each particular matchup?"
Regardless of his role, having Porzingis available to space the floor, stretch the Mavericks' defense, and protect the rim is a significant boost for Boston. If he plays up to his standard, his return could swing the outcome of the NBA Finals.
