The Latest on Kristaps Porzingis' Status for Game 4 of NBA Finals
Banner 18 feels inevitable. The Celtics' talent advantage and the role their experience has played in them staying poised under pressure has staked them to a commanding 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals.
With the Mavericks on the ropes, Kyrie Irving voiced on Thursday, "It's all about a pride thing now."
As Boston aims to lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy on Friday night at American Airlines Center and complete its second straight series sweep, whether Kristaps Porzingis is available is arguably more of a mystery than the outcome of Game 4.
The seven-foot-three center missed Wednesday's 106-99 win due to a left posterior tibialis dislocation. Inside The Celtics spoke with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Robert Volk, who previously served as a team physician for the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to understand the likelihood of him returning this series, how it might impact his performance, the risk of further injury, and whether he'll require offseason surgery.
Boston lists him as questionable on its initial injury report for Game 4 in Dallas.
As for the hosts, Luka Doncic is probable due to a thoracic contusion. The five-time All-Star, who picked up his fifth and sixth personals in 26 seconds, fouled out of Wednesday's loss with his team trailing 93-90 with 4:12 left.
His chance at redemption and to help keep the Mavericks' championship hopes alive will tip off on Friday night at 8:30 EST on his home floor.
