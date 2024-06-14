Inside The Celtics

The Latest on Kristaps Porzingis' Status for Game 4 of NBA Finals

Bobby Krivitsky

Jun 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) reacts after a play against the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter in game two of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) reacts after a play against the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter in game two of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports / Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Banner 18 feels inevitable. The Celtics' talent advantage and the role their experience has played in them staying poised under pressure has staked them to a commanding 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals.

With the Mavericks on the ropes, Kyrie Irving voiced on Thursday, "It's all about a pride thing now."

As Boston aims to lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy on Friday night at American Airlines Center and complete its second straight series sweep, whether Kristaps Porzingis is available is arguably more of a mystery than the outcome of Game 4.

The seven-foot-three center missed Wednesday's 106-99 win due to a left posterior tibialis dislocation. Inside The Celtics spoke with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Robert Volk, who previously served as a team physician for the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to understand the likelihood of him returning this series, how it might impact his performance, the risk of further injury, and whether he'll require offseason surgery.

Boston lists him as questionable on its initial injury report for Game 4 in Dallas.

As for the hosts, Luka Doncic is probable due to a thoracic contusion. The five-time All-Star, who picked up his fifth and sixth personals in 26 seconds, fouled out of Wednesday's loss with his team trailing 93-90 with 4:12 left.

His chance at redemption and to help keep the Mavericks' championship hopes alive will tip off on Friday night at 8:30 EST on his home floor.

Further Reading

Dependable Xavier Tillman Discusses Learning to 'Be a Star in Your Own Role'

Celtics Detail Keys to Perhaps Their Best Quarter This Postseason

Celtics Weather Late Storm to Move Within One Win of Banner 18

Sports Doctor Details Challenges, Risks of Kristaps Porzingis Playing in NBA Finals

Celtics React to Injury That May Sideline Kristaps Porzingis for NBA Finals

Jrue Holiday's 'Championship DNA' Rubbing Off on Celtics

Stifling Defense Moves Celtics Halfway to Banner 18

Jayson Tatum's Joy Outweighing Pressure of NBA Finals Return

Inside the Moment that Propelled Celtics to NBA Finals Game 1 Win

Celtics Set the Tone for the NBA Finals with Game 1 Haymaker

Joe Mazzulla Eviscerates Contrived Narrative about Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown

Published
Bobby Krivitsky

BOBBY KRIVITSKY

Bobby Krivitsky's experiences include covering the NBA as a credentialed reporter for Basketball Insiders. He's also a national sports talk host for SportsMap Radio, a network airing on 96 radio stations throughout the country. Additionally, he was a major-market host, update anchor, and producer for IMG Audio, and he worked for Bleacher Report as an NFL and NBA columnist.

Home/Top Stories