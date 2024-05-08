The Latest on the Health Front for Celtics-Cavs Game 2
On Tuesday night at TD Garden, the Boston Celtics trailed for only 18 seconds in their series-opening win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Critical contributions included Jaylen Brown generating a team-high 32 points and Derrick White chipping in 25, burying 7/12 shots from beyond the arc.
The latter has now made 20 threes in his last three games. According to NBC Sports Boston's stats guru Dick Lipe, the only other players in NBA playoff history with at least that many makes from behind the arc in a three-game stretch are Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Damian Lillard, and Jamal Murray.
After a performance that earned thunderous "Derrick White" chants from the TD Garden faithful, the former Colorado Buffalo discussed his impact in the Celtics' 25-point tone-setting victory to kick off this Eastern Conference Semifinals series.
But now it's time for White and Co. to turn the page to Game 2 on Thursday night.
As the hosts aim to protect the parquet again, it helps that Kristaps Porzingis, sidelined by a soleus strain in his right calf, remains the only player on their injury report.
The seven-foot-three center, who could be seen doing light on-court work on Wednesday at the Auerbach Center, recently discussed a rehab process he's vigorously attacking to rejoin the Celtics' playoff run as soon as possible.
As for the Cavaliers, Jarrett Allen, who hasn't played since Game 4 of Cleveland's first-round series vs. the Orlando Magic due to a rib contusion, is questionable for Game 2. The former All-Star center initially had that status before being ruled out for Tuesday's tilt.
Dean Wade (knee), Craig Porter Jr. (ankle), and Ty Jerome (ankle) are inactive for Thursday's matchup. None of them played in the series opener on Tuesday.
Further Reading
Shooting Struggles Not Preventing Jayson Tatum from Positive Impact: 'They'll Fall'
Derrick White Discusses Joining Elite Company in Game 1 Win vs. Cavaliers
Jaylen Brown Leads Celtics to Tone-Setting Win in Game 1 vs. Cavaliers
Celtics Detail Challenge of Containing Donovan Mitchell: 'No Friends in the Playoffs'
Kristaps Porzingis Discusses Target Date to Rejoin Celtics' Playoff Run: 'Doing Everything I Can'