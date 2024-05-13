The Latest on the Health Front for Celtics-Cavs Game 4
The ability to bounce back is a hallmark of this Celtics team. That was on display on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
The Cavaliers ran away with Game 2 at TD Garden, outscoring the hosts 64-40 in the second half of their 118-94 win. Two nights later, Boston responded with a decisive 106-93 victory.
And while it's a mistake to reduce Jayson Tatum's game to just his scoring, it was a welcome sight for the visitors to see him break out of his slump and put 33 points on the board.
With the Celtics two wins from a third straight trip to the Eastern Conference Finals, their initial injury report shows no change in Kristaps Porzingis' status. The seven-foot-three center remains inactive due to a soleus strain in his right calf.
Joining him on Boston's injury report is Luke Kornet, who's probable because of right calf tightness. The seven-foot-two center registered two points, courtesy of an alley-oop from Tatum, a rebound, and a block in eight minutes.
As for the Cavaliers, they list Donovan Mitchell as questionable for Monday's matchup due to a left calf strain. The five-time All-Star erupted for 23 points in the first half and had 30 entering the fourth quarter before slowing down thanks to a more aggressive approach from Jrue Holiday. Mitchell mustered only four points in the final frame.
In keeping with tradition for this series, Jarrett Allen (bruised rib) is initially listed as questionable for Game 4.
That comes two days after Dean Wade returned from a knee injury that sidelined him since Mar. 10.
The six-foot-nine forward came off the bench to a loud ovation from the home crowd, then drilled a three shortly after checking into the contest. He finished with five points on 2/6 shooting, three rebounds, and three assists in 17 minutes.
Wade is not listed on Cleveland's injury report.
Game 4 between the Celtics and Cavaliers will tip off at 7:00 p.m. EST on Monday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
