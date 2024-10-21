The Latest on Lonnie Walker IV's Free Agency
Saturday, the Celtics waived Lonnie Walker IV. While unfortunate, it was the expected outcome.
Had Boston converted his Exhibit 10 deal into a standard contract, it would have resulted in a roughly $10 million tax hit. That would have been hard to justify for the NBA's reigning champions. They brought back 13 of their 15 players on standard contracts from last season's dominant 80-win campaign.
The Celtics are also on the books for north of $203 million in total salary cap allocations, and they're $7.6 million over the second apron, per Spotrac.
Still, Walker did everything in his power to maximize his time in Boston.
"He had a great training camp," voiced Joe Mazzulla on Friday at the Auerbach Center. "I liked his attitude. I like his work ethic. I thought he really got acclimated to our defensive system, and I thought he really worked to study the offensive system and how to fit into that. He took advantage of the time that he had, and that's really all you can ask for."
"I love Lonnie," said Luke Kornet a day later. "He's a great player. His energy, joy, and passion and connection… he's been great to have around. A joy to play with and a joy to work with."
Monday, as the Celtics prepare for tomorrow's opening night rivalry clash with the Knicks that will tip off the 2024-25 NBA season -- right after Boston receives its championship rings and raises Banner 18 to the TD Garden rafters -- Walker cleared waivers, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.
The former first-round pick averaged 7.3 points and 2.5 assists in 16.4 minutes across four exhibition games. However, Walker did not play in Boston's preseason finale, a 119-118 loss to the Raptors north of the border Tuesday.
While the Celtics can give him a bonus if he plays for their G League affiliate, teams understand the six-year veteran's strengths and weaknesses. So, lighting it up in Maine might not help his cause. The injury risk involved may further dissuade Walker from going that route.
However, it is a path he stated he is willing to take. So, while this author is skeptical, perhaps fans will get to watch Walker play at the Expo in Portland, Maine, this season.