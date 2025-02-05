Clippers' Ty Lue Has Full Faith That LeBron James, Luka Doncic Will Work Well Together
After the Los Angeles Lakers traded for Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks over the weekend, a narrative involving Doncic and LeBron James playing together began circulating stating that the two big star players wouldn't mesh well.
Charles Barkley was one of the analysts who brought this narrative to light, saying that there would be "growing pains" between James and Doncic as they both are players who want the ball a lot. ESPN's Kendrick Perkins was one of the analysts who clapped back at this idea and said the two stars will work fine together.
Los Angeles Clippers head coach Ty Lue was asked about this idea of the two players struggling to fit in well together this week. Lue, who coached James when he was with the Cleveland Cavaliers, quickly shot down this notion.
“They’re not right. It will work," Lue said, via ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "When you have LeBron James, who’s been the best player in the league the last 15 years, and you have Luka, a top three, top five player, they’ll figure [it] out.
“LeBron can play with anybody," Lue continued. "I don’t see it’s going to be a problem at all. JJ [Redick] will do a good job of staggering those guys, kind of like we did with Kyrie [Irving] and LeBron [in Cleveland] for three quarters and then close games together. ... It’s a not a tough problem to have.”
Both James and Doncic have expressed their excitement to play together this week. James said he thinks their partnership will be "special" because their skills will make it "easier" on their teammates to score, which subtly shoots down the narrative of them not giving up the ball.
We'll see what happens once Doncic is cleared to return to the court. He's been out since Christmas Day with a calf injury. It's expected that he could be back as early as next week.