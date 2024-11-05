11-Year NBA Veteran Urges LaMelo Ball to Join LA Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers are currently 2-4 and in last place in the Pacific Division. A very inauspicious start for the LA team that has had high hopes since acquiring Kawhi Leonard. Unfortunately for the Clippers and their fans, the team has been riddled with unfortunate timed injuries year after year.
Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas believes he knows of a player who can help ignite the Clippers into a brand-new look. On a recent episode of the Gil's Arena Show, Arenas dove into who he believes should be a Clipper.
"He has the game to turn into superstardom, he has the flashiness, the style, and the personality," said Arenas. "He could be a Clipper in a new regime. The city would be on fire, that would be must-see TV, you can raise the price on the tickets with how they play the game you're paying."
LaMelo has been averaging 30 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, and 1.5 steals a game this season on 47/41/89 shooting splits. The biggest issue regarding the young guard is his injury availability lately.
LaMelo is currently under contract with Charlotte Hornets until the 2029 season, so the only way the Clippers could even make this suggestion into a reality would involve trading assets. Whether or not it is an achievable desire is up to the teams to decide what the terms would be, but there is no denying bringing LaMelo back home would draw a crowd.
