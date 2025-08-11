13-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Clippers Star’s Latest Update On Legal Case
It has been quite the summer in 2025 for Marcus and Markieff Morris. While both of the Morris twins have appeared on media outlets and podcasts, Marcus Morris Sr. has been involved in some legal trouble.
Morris Sr., a 13-year NBA veteran who most recently played with the 76ers and Cavaliers during the 2023-2024 season, was arrested in Florida in late July with initial reports that he was put in handcuffs at the airport.
Morris Sr. has carved out quite a career in the NBA, playing 13 years with 8 teams, including being a critical part of deep Celtics and Clippers playoff runs in his time with the two teams.
What is Morris Sr. accused of?
According to TMZ's reporting, Morris was accused of obtaining $115,000 from one casino in May of 2024, followed by another $150,000 at a different casino in the following months.
His brother, Markieff Morris, vented about the accusations on his X profile, disputing what the authorities said about his brother Marcus.,
“The wording is crazy,” Markieff said on his account. “Damn for that amount of money they'll embarrass you in the airport with your family. They got y'all really thinking bro did some fraud s***. They could have came to the crib for all that. When y'all hear the real story on this s*** man. All I can say is Lesson learned. Bro will tell y'all tomorrow. This weird s*** gave me a headache..."
What is the latest update on the situation?
A new update from court documents reported by Akiya Dillon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal revealed that "Las Vegas prosecutors on Wednesday dismissed fraud and theft charges against former NBA player Marcus Morris after he wired them nearly $300,000 to pay off his alleged casino debt."
The report clarified that "The casino will first attempt to collect payment from the bank account on file. If the payment bounces — as Thoman said was the case for Morris’ debt — the casino sends a certified letter giving the gambler 10 days to repay the debt."
The Las Vegas Review-Journal also reached out to Alan Feldman, Director of Strategic Initiatives at UNLV's International Gaming Institute, where he said “From what it sounds like, I don’t think [Morris] was trying to defraud anybody...He just didn’t take it as seriously as he needed to.”
Morris played in 195 games in his tenure with the Los Angeles Clippers, averaging 12.9 points per game on 39.4 percent from three-point range, and was a crucial part of their 2021 run to their first Western Conference Finals.
