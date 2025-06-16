New Report on Key Player in Potential Kevin Durant, Clippers Trade
With the Kevin Durant trade talks heating up and a decision concluding in the coming days or weeks, the Los Angeles Clippers have come up as a sleeper team for the 15-time All-Star.
As Durant has narrowed his destination list to the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, or Miami Heat as the teams he would be willing to sign an extended contract with, multiple other suitors, such as the LA Clippers and Toronto Raptors, have been in the mix.
For teams such as the Clippers, a deal to acquire Durant would not be as easy. Los Angeles only has three picks to trade, all of which are in the 2030s, and limited young assets to match salaries with. A package surrounding Norman Powell, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Derrick Jones Jr. would likely not entice the Suns to strike a deal for Durant.
With the most significant asset and most valuable young piece the Clippers have to offer being center Ivica Zubac, the two teams could be at a crossroads.
A new report from Jake Fischer of The People's Insider revealed some interesting information regarding the Clippers standout center.
"We've been consistently told LA has no desire to part with Ivica Zubac ... as much as Phoenix surely covets the consistently improving center. The Clippers, however, do hold two future first-round picks and some available swap rights to sweeten a potential Durant offer that would almost certainly require the inclusion of Norman Powell, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Derrick Jones Jr," Fischer wrote.
Zubac is on a very team-friendly deal, earning only $18.1 million in the 2025-2026 season, and was up for Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player, and All-NBA honors in the 2024-2025 season.
