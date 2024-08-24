16-Year NBA Veteran Makes Blunt James Harden, Paul George Statement
The LA Clippers lost Paul George to the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency, leaving them with Kawhi Leonard and James Harden as their star duo. While this is better top-end talent than a lot of teams have, it remains to be seen if Leonard, Harden, and a collection of role players is enough to seriously compete in the Western Conference.
As for Philadelphia, the addition of George also comes with questions. While the nine-time All-Star was the top NBA free agent, Philadelphia will be paying George $56.6M when he is 38 years old.
This increases the already high pressure Philadelphia is under to win now, because building a high-level roster will only become more difficult the deeper George gets into his deal.
While the George signing is not without risk for Philadelphia, one former NBA All-Star made a blunt statement on what he brings to Philadelphia that Harden did not.
During an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, 16-year NBA veteran Theo Ratliff said, "The one thing Paul George does that James Harden didn't do is play defense."
Harden's defense came and went in his first year with the Clippers, as the 34-year-old former MVP showed signs of ability on that end during stretches of games, while struggling to contain the ball in others.
George's defense saw similar fluctuations last season, with the four-time All-Defensive forward especially struggling to stay out of foul trouble.
