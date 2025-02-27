17-Year NBA Veteran Calls Out LaMelo Ball After Warriors-Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets took another one to the chin on Tuesday, getting crushed by the Golden State Warriors 128-92. In their game before that, the Hornets lost to the Sacramento Kings 130-88, and 141-88 to the Portland Trail Blazers before that one.
The Hornets have fallen to 14-43 on the season, sitting in 14th place in the West with the league's third-worst record. As Charlotte hunts for a top pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, their complete embarrassment recently might not be worth it, breaking the record for worst point differential in a three-game span.
17-year NBA veteran and former LA Clippers star Lou Williams called out LaMelo Ball and the Hornets for allowing themselves to get crushed like that in three consecutive games.
"We're not giving them excuses," Williams said. "This is led by the same person we were rooting for two to three weeks ago to be an All-Star. If you lose a game by 53, then you follow that up with a 42, and then you follow that one up with a 36, where's the pride? Everyone has to share responsibility for how bad this is."
Ball has had an incredible season, averaging 26.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game, but his play is obviously not resulting in wins. The Hornets should put more help around their star point guard, but the 23-year-old has not shown many steps toward becoming a leader for the struggling team.
Ball did not play in their loss to the Warriors on Tuesday due to injury but had a combined 18 points on 4-23 shooting from the field and 1-11 from deep in their previous two losses. Ball also led the Hornets to a huge road win over the Lakers last week, so it is come and go, but the criticism from Williams is fair.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade