17-Year NBA Veteran Makes Bold Joel Embiid Statement
Philadelphia 76er Joel Embiid has been a topic of much discussion as of late. The former MVP of the league has been drawing criticism due to his recent decision to not play in any back-to-backs, which gained the attention of hall-of-fame players such as Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley who quickly shared their disappointment with Embiid's decision.
Unfortunately for Embiid, he has now drawn further attention due to a recent altercation he had with a reporter. However, Clipper's legend Lou Williams has come to the defense of Embiid in regard to this recent turn of events.
On a recent episode of FanDuel TV's Run It Back Show, Williams shared his opinions on the altercation.
"I don't promote violence but every once in a while you need some straightening," said Williams." You can hide behind your laptop and say some of these things because the fan base has been critical of Joel. If you are a journalist, you can take that and run with it and this is giving me cart Blanche to say what I want to say because I can hide behind, well everybody feels like this. No that's his deceased brother and you're talking about his son."
It is safe to say that a line was crossed when remarks were made about Embiid's personal life and family members. A distinction between the sport and a player's personal life needs to be made and kept separate so it is easy to see how players and fans are quick to take the side of Embiid.
