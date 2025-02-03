17-Year NBA-Veteran Reacts to Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers

"When LeBron was teammates with Kyrie Irving, Kyrie slid to the two. So now does Luka slide to the two?" 🧐



Lou Williams is interested to see how Luka Doncic and LeBron manage the Lakers offense.



📺 https://t.co/G3MLSzLRYQ@MichelleDBeadle | @TeamLou23 | @ChandlerParsons pic.twitter.com/BZqFSRvQDj