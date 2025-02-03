17-Year NBA-Veteran Reacts to Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers

All Clippers

LA Clippers legend Lou Williams shares thoughts on Luka Doncic's trade to the Los Angeles Lakers

Jan 17, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots the ball against Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Top-10 NBA talents are hard to come by, especially ones that are dominant the second they come into the league. Take Luka Doncic, for example, who, after winning Rookie of the Year, has made the All-NBA First Team every season since. Therefore, you don't expect those players to get traded in their prime until this weekend.

In a blockbuster deal, the Los Angeles Lakers sent the Dallas Mavericks a package of Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a first-round pick for Doncic. A deal that had fans across social media in disbelief, it's since been confirmed as a new era will begin for both franchises. Making his opinion known on the situation, former Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams shared his thoughts on "Run It Back."

"This is superstar for superstar," Williams said. "When Carmelo Anthony went to the New York Knicks, you don't even remember who was on the other side of that trade. When Dame goes to the Bucks, you don't really remember who's on the other side of that trade."

Not just in the NBA, but in North American sports in general, stars rarely get traded for one another because teams usually want to unite their stars with their existing ones. Williams wasn't done there though, also sharing his thoughts on the dynamic between Doncic and new teammate LeBron James.

"I don't know, two very ball-dominant guys that need the basketball," Williams said. "LeBron has always played point-forward in his career. Luka has always played the point guard in his career. I'm curious to see who's going to bring the ball up, who's going to activate the offense, who's going to initiate the offense. That job has always been tasked for LeBron James on teams that he's played for no matter who's the point guard. Even when he was teammates with Kyrie Irving, Kyrie slid to the two."

A lot to take in from Williams, but also a lot of valid points as to how JJ Redick and the Lakers opt to utilize Doncic. Given that Doncic is still recovering from injury, the team will have some time to create a game plan to maximize the two stars.

