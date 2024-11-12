17-Year NBA Veteran Reacts to Viral Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jaylen Brown Moment
On Sunday night, the Boston Celtics defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in a tightly contested game that featured a few viral moments. Not only did the Bucks lose the game, but Giannis Antetokounmpo had some not-so-great moments in it as well.
At one point in the game, Giannis elbowed Jaylen Brown in the face, didn't help him up, and then pretended to dap up brown before faking him out. It was a moment that honestly seemed out of character for Antetokounmpo.
After the game, Brown called Antetokounmpo a child for his actions. It was a statement that went immediately viral online.
Brown wasn't the only one who believed Antetokounmpo was acting like a child, former Clippers star Lou Williams agreed with the Celtics superstar. During an episode of FanDuelTV's Run it Back show, Williams gave his thoughts on the interaction.
"Don't elbow me in the face and then act like you're gonna give me a dap," Williams said. "Jaylen Brown's reaction was appropriate. I reach my hand out after you just hit me in my face, and you pull it back to be funny. So yes, I'm going to call you a child. Those aren't your lines. That was super weird."
The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics face off one more time on December 6 in a game that will for sure feature some interesting moments.
