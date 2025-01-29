17-Year NBA Veteran's Statement on De'Aaron Fox Trade News
The Sacramento Kings have made noise ahead of the NBA trade deadline, most recently stunning many by reportedly opening up trade talks centered around All-Star point guard De'Aaron Fox.
While the NBA trade deadline's main focus has been around Jimmy Butler and Bradley Beal, Fox could be a much more intriguing asset to many franchises looking for a difference-maker.
"The Sacramento Kings are expected to open up talks to potentially deal All-Star De'Aaron Fox ahead of Feb. 6 trade deadline, sources tell ESPN," ESPN's Shams Charania reported. "There will be plenty of suitors, but it's believed that Fox has a target destination in mind ahead of 2026 free agency."
Many are expecting Fox's "target destination" to be the San Antonio Spurs, pairing him with young superstar Victor Wembanyama. Fox is set to hit unrestricted free agency in 2026, so any team that makes a move for him must ensure he wants to sign an extension. If Fox wants to be in San Antonio, a move to the Spurs could certainly come to fruition.
17-year NBA veteran and three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner Lou Williams spoke on Fox potentially leaving Sacramento, citing the Spurs as his ideal destination.
"I would like to see him on a San Antonio Spurs and pair him up with a Wemby, especially with the future of Chris Paul," Williams said. "You don't know what Chris Paul go from here being at the tail end of his career. So you pair him up with another young star in De'Aaron Fox who has a lot of good basketball to play and maybe there's a play there where he gets traded down there. But, I don't see him re-signing after all of the drama."
Pairing the two-time All-Star with the 21-year-old, 7-foot-4 sophomore sensation would immediately make the Spurs a much more competitive team, despite their current 20-23 record through 43 games.
For the Spurs to capitalize on having one of the most unique players of all time, pairing him with a top point guard would be the best strategy.
Related Articles
LeBron James Makes Honest Kawhi Leonard Statement After Lakers-Clippers
NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Strong James Harden Statement