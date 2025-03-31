Injury Report: Los Angeles Clippers vs Orlando Magic
After a frustrating loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday afternoon, the LA Clippers close off their four-game road trip against the Orlando Magic on Monday night.
This will be the second and final meeting of the season between the two teams. Los Angeles took the first game back in November, ending in a final score of 104-93. It was a tightly contested game for the first half with constant lead changes, but the Clippers were able to break the game open around the seven-minute mark of the third quarter.
James Harden led the way for the Clippers with 24 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists on 36/50/92 shooting splits.
The Clippers are entering the game with six players listed on their injury report: Ben Simmons, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Amir Coffey, Jordan Miller, Patrick Baldwin Jr., and Seth Lundy.
Kawhi Leonard is AVAILABLE.
Ben Simmons is out due to left knee injury management, Bogdan Bogdanovic is questionable with right knee soreness, Amir Coffey is out with left knee soreness, Jordan Miller is out with left hamstring tendinopathy, Patrick Baldwin Jr. is out with a G League two-way, and Seth Lundy is out with a G League two-way.
The Magic have five players listed on their injury report: Anthony Cole, Mac McClung, Jalen Suggs, Ethan Thompson, and Moritz Wagner.
Paolo Banchero is AVAILABLE.
Anthony Cole is questionable with a left big toe strain, Mac McClung is out due to his two-way G League contract, Jalen Suggs is out with a trochlea cartilage tear in his left knee, Ethan Thompson is out due to his two-way contract, and Moritz Wagner is out with a torn ACL in his left knee.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Orlando Magic will face off at 7:00 p.m. EST.
