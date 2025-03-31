Ben Simmons' Official Injury Status for Clippers vs Magic
With Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Norman Powell, and Ivica Zubac all playing the way they've been as of late, the Los Angeles Clippers look like a scary sight for Western Conference playoff teams heading into the start of the playoffs. While health is always an area of concern, there's no denying they're one of the top teams when fully healthy.
Monday night, the Clippers look to end March off on a high note with a road contest against the Orlando Magic. Despite Orlando's struggles this season, mainly stemming from injuries, they've won four of their last five games. In terms of health for the Clippers, they are set to be without one of their key rotational pieces tonight according to their injury report.
Managing a left knee injury, Clippers guard Ben Simmons has been ruled out of Monday's contest against the Magic. Simmons is coming off a strong performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers this weekend, where he had four points, six rebounds, and five assists while being one of the few Clippers with a positive plus-minus.
Given Monday is the second night of a back-to-back, it makes sense for the Clippers to remain cautious with Simmons before the playoffs. While his box score numbers haven't blown anyone away since arriving in Los Angeles, his defensive and playmaking abilities have been put on display.
As for the rest of the Clippers, they'll be preparing for a 7:00 p.m. EST tip-off in Orlando on Monday night.
