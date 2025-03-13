17-Year NBA Veteran Shares Harsh Truth for Cooper Flagg
The 2025 NBA Draft is one of the most highly-anticipated classes in recent memory, highlighted by collegiate superstar Cooper Flagg. The Duke Blue Devils star forward is averaging 19.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field and 37.7% from deep, all as an 18-year-old freshman.
Many bottom-feeding teams in the league are fighting for the Flagg sweepstakes, as practically any non-playoff team is hoping to get lucky in the lottery for the chance to take the Duke star.
Of course, that means that Flagg will most likely get drafted by a franchise in a poor situation, like the Washington Wizards, so there is a new idea that Flagg may opt to stay in college for another season if he does not like the team that wins the first-overall pick.
Retired 17-year NBA veteran and former LA Clippers star Lou Williams gave his thoughts on the idea that Flagg could stay in college for another year, giving him some brutally honest advice.
"Don't go back to school," Williams advised. "It's going to be the same teams next year bro."
Every team would love the chance to draft Flagg, as even as an 18-year-old, he is an NBA-ready prospect and one of the most versatile the NBA has seen in years. While, in theory, it makes sense for Flagg to avoid a poor situation to play in college for another year, there are very few scenarios where that plan actually works out in his favor.
Flagg suffered an ankle injury in Thursday's game against Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament, showing how easy it is for everything to go wrong if he chooses to stay in college for another year and risk injuries without already having an NBA contract signed.
Flagg has the potential to be a generational prospect on both sides of the ball, so opting to stay in college for another year, despite what team gets the first-overall pick, would be a huge mistake.
