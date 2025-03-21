17-Year NBA Veteran Shares Harsh Truth for Pat Riley, Miami Heat
The Miami Heat definitely would've preferred the Jimmy Butler situation to end differently than it did, but while the Golden State Warriors are enjoying Butler the Heat are looking like a lottery team this offseason. Currently, on a nine-game losing streak heading into Friday's contest versus the Houston Rockets, it's clear change is needed within the organization.
While he's not the general manager, it's clear Heat president Pat Riley influences the roster. The former NBA championship-winning head coach is witnessing one of the worst season collapses by the Heat in franchise history. In a recent episode of FanDuel TV's Run It Back, ex-Los Angeles Clippers star Lou Williams called for a change in Miami.
"I think just naturally when you’re 80 years old, there are things that you probably don’t understand or get when it comes to the culture of players...," Williams shared. "Shouldn't there at some point be a better understanding of what's going on in 2025 as opposed to what's used to be?"
Williams added that just like how players are held accountable, the Heat should be doing the same with executives like Riley. Even though he's a well-accomplished figure in the NBA, it might be time for the team to move.
The Heat enter Friday with the eighth-best odds for the first overall pick in 2025 but will lose their draft pick if they fall outside the lottery. With an extension needed for Tyler Herro and plenty of other questions to answer, it will be an interesting offseason for Miami.
