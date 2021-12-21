Skip to main content
    December 21, 2021
    Adam Silver Says NBA Has No Plans to Pause Season
    Amidst increasing COVID-19 cases, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says the league has no plans to pause the season
    The NBA has a problem, and the right answer is complicated. The league seems adamant to avoid a temporary shutdown, like the one they had in 2020; however, the last few weeks have seemingly trended in that direction. On Tuesday afternoon, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver came out and confirmed that the league indeed has no plans to pause the season.

    With multiple teams being without the minimum number of players necessary to play, several games have already been cancelled leading up to Christmas; however, according to Adam Silver, a prolonged pause is not the current plan. In a conversation with Malika Andrews on ESPN's NBA Today show, Silver said, "No plans right now to pause the season. We looked at the options and, quite frankly, we're struggling to come up with the logic to pause."

    On the vaccination status of the league, Silver said that "Of our players who have been through three shots, two shots and boosted, the data is telling us that very few players are getting breakthrough cases. We're at 97% vaccinated, but only 65% of our players are boosted. We're in discussions to get that number higher."

    Adam Silver affirmed the current belief that certain teams have been disadvantaged by the league's health and safety protocols, but he added that everyone agrees it should work out in the end. With Christmas just days away, it will be interesting to see if the league changes course after that slate of games.

    Adam Silver Says NBA Has No Plans to Pause Season

