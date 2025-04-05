Anthony Davis' Final Injury Status for Clippers vs Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks are holding the ninth seed in the Western Conference entering Friday, and have a chance to further their lead above the tenth seed when they match up against the Los Angeles Clippers for a road contest. Even though the Mavericks haven't had the best of seasons, they are still a threat to give the Clippers a good game.
A big reason for that is Anthony Davis, as the former Los Angeles Lakers star arrived via a blockbuster trade at the deadline but has only appeared in six games with the team since. However, he boasts a 5-1 record in those games and is coming off his best performance. Ahead of Friday's game, Davis received a massive change to his status for the contest.
The Mavericks have listed Davis as out due to left adductor strain. The injuries continue to pile on for Davis, and the Mavericks' injury luck since the Luka Doncic trade couldn't be any worse.
Earlier in March, the Mavericks ruled out star guard Kyrie Irving for the rest of the season due to a torn ACL, and Davis has appeared in just six games for the Mavericks with only four more games on their schedule after Friday's contest.
With tip-off set for 10:30 p.m. EST in Los Angeles on Friday night between the Mavericks and Clippers, they'll be in action yet again on Saturday night to complete a back-to-back rematch.
