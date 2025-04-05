All Clippers

Anthony Davis' Final Injury Status for Clippers vs Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have released Anthony Davis' final injury status against the Los Angeles Clippers

Liam Willerup

Mar 31, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Mar 31, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks are holding the ninth seed in the Western Conference entering Friday, and have a chance to further their lead above the tenth seed when they match up against the Los Angeles Clippers for a road contest. Even though the Mavericks haven't had the best of seasons, they are still a threat to give the Clippers a good game.

A big reason for that is Anthony Davis, as the former Los Angeles Lakers star arrived via a blockbuster trade at the deadline but has only appeared in six games with the team since. However, he boasts a 5-1 record in those games and is coming off his best performance. Ahead of Friday's game, Davis received a massive change to his status for the contest.

The Mavericks have listed Davis as out due to left adductor strain. The injuries continue to pile on for Davis, and the Mavericks' injury luck since the Luka Doncic trade couldn't be any worse.

Earlier in March, the Mavericks ruled out star guard Kyrie Irving for the rest of the season due to a torn ACL, and Davis has appeared in just six games for the Mavericks with only four more games on their schedule after Friday's contest.

Mavericks forward Anthony Davi
Apr 2, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) looks to pass as Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) defends during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

With tip-off set for 10:30 p.m. EST in Los Angeles on Friday night between the Mavericks and Clippers, they'll be in action yet again on Saturday night to complete a back-to-back rematch.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React To Anthony Davis' Injury News Before Clippers-Mavericks

James Harden Makes Strong Luka Doncic Statement

13-Year NBA Veteran's Controversial Steph Curry, Kawhi Leonard Statement

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughtsg

Home/News