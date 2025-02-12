Ben Simmons Breaks Silence on Signing With LA Clippers
At the start of the season, no one expected Ben Simmons to be on the LA Clippers roster, but somehow that moment is now here.
After trading away Terance Mann, Bones Hyland, and Kevin Porter Jr., the Clippers desperately needed to fill a backup point guard role. Simmons reportedly had meetings with the Cleveland Cavaliers, LA Clippers, and Houston Rockets, but ultimately chose LA.
When it came to why Simmons chose the Clippers, the new guard revealed it was because of transparency.
“I think just speaking to Ty Lue, everyone was just very transparent. They know what I’m capable of and what they expect from me," Simmons said. "I think it’s easier when teams are transparent and understand what you are, what you need, how they can help, and how I can help them. So for me, I feel comfortable.”
Obviously, playing in Los Angeles and having the new Intuit Dome facility played a factor in Simmons signing with the Clippers as well. The new point guard raved about the Clippers' new arena.
“It’s insane," Simmons said. "All the detail in this building, it’s insane. I haven’t seen anything like it. We have everything we need here to be successful. So just applying it and using everything we’ve got. From medical to the food to the facilities. It’s just been incredible.”
Simmons' debut date with the Clippers has yet to be revealed, but the team will clearly have a role for him the moment he steps on the court.
