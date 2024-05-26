Big Update on LeBron James to Philadelphia 76ers Rumors
The Philadelphia 76ers have been heavily linked to Paul George if the LA Clippers star decides to leave Los Angeles. While George has seemingly been Philadelphia's top target this summer, there has been some speculation about how LeBron James' potential free agency could factor into the 76ers' plans.
While all of the James to Philadelphia rumors have been speculative up until this point, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer recently revealed that the 76ers are looking at the Lakers star in the event George does not sign with them.
"The Sixers do have their eyes on other lucrative-salary impact players just in case they don’t get George," Pompey wrote. "That’s why they also are looking at potential free agents like the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James and New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby. If not in free agency, the Sixers believe they can use their draft assets and available cap space to acquire a difference-maker via a trade. That has led to Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, and New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram being among trade interests.”
With George expected by many to eventually re-sign with the Clippers, even amid the reported distance between the two sides in extension talks, the 76ers have their sights set on other potential stars they could acquire this summer.
