All Clippers

Big Update on LeBron James to Philadelphia 76ers Rumors

The Philadelphia 76ers have other targets if LA Clippers star Paul George does not work out

Joey Linn

Nov 27, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) talks with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 27, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) talks with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Philadelphia 76ers have been heavily linked to Paul George if the LA Clippers star decides to leave Los Angeles. While George has seemingly been Philadelphia's top target this summer, there has been some speculation about how LeBron James' potential free agency could factor into the 76ers' plans.

While all of the James to Philadelphia rumors have been speculative up until this point, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer recently revealed that the 76ers are looking at the Lakers star in the event George does not sign with them.

"The Sixers do have their eyes on other lucrative-salary impact players just in case they don’t get George," Pompey wrote. "That’s why they also are looking at potential free agents like the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James and New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby. If not in free agency, the Sixers believe they can use their draft assets and available cap space to acquire a difference-maker via a trade. That has led to Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, and New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram being among trade interests.”

With George expected by many to eventually re-sign with the Clippers, even amid the reported distance between the two sides in extension talks, the 76ers have their sights set on other potential stars they could acquire this summer.

Related Articles

Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden

Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers

James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.