Bill Simmons' Statement On Clippers' Future, Norman Powell Extension
Norman Powell was a key piece of the Clippers' overachieving in the 2024-2025 season. With superstar forward Kawhi Leonard sidelined for over half of the season, Powell averaged a career-high 21.8 points per game on 48.4% shooting and 41.8% from three. His play was universally recognized around the league and was close to earning an All-Star nod and Most Improved Player consideration.
While Powell had a fantastic regular season, his numbers dwindled in the postseason, dropping to only 16 points per game on 35% from three. His running mate in the backcourt, James Harden, also had a resurgence in the 2024-2025 season.
Harden averaged 22.8 points and 8.7 assists per game while playing in a remarkable 79 games for the Clippers, leading them to the 5th seed in the Western Conference. However, a drop in scoring in the playoffs, much like Powell's, led to a horrendous Game 7 performance in the first round of the 2025 playoffs against the Denver Nuggets, resulting in an eventual elimination.
Host of the "Bill Simmons Podcast" Bill Simmons and Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix appeared on the show to talk about the Clippers' offseason and what the future could hold for Harden and Powell.
"I don't think Harden's Game 7 went over great with literally anybody on the Clippers," Simmons said. "I'm intrigued by the Clippers...don't seem to be super happy with their roster."
Mannix then went on to say, "I don't think the Clippers want to pay Norman Powell long-term either...has he plateaued as a player?"
Powell is eligible for a four-year, $128.5 million extension this offseason, and Harden has a player option to decide on, although the expectation is that Harden remains with the Clippers. If the Clippers opt not to pay Powell, this offseason presents the ideal time to move off the breakout star.
