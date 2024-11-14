Boston Celtics Legend's Controversial Steph Curry, James Harden Statement
When it comes to the most influential players in the last decade, many players cite Steph Curry and LeBron James as the two most. Some even put Curry over LeBron in terms of having more influence on the modern game. Surprisingly, one NBA legend believes James Harden is more influential than Curry.
During an episode of The Truth Lounge, Celtics legend Paul Pierce claimed that James Harden has been more influential to the modern NBA game than Steph Curry.
"Everybody talk about they say Curry, the reason we play, I think a lot of the reason we play like this is James Harden," Pierce said. "It's just like, everybody shoot step-back threes, everybody going into they bag and they getting to they three. Like that's James Harden, that's not Steph Curry."
While Pierce's words are controversial, they are certainly intriguing in a way that no one has ever heard before. When fans look at a player like Trae Young or Caitlin Clark, they immediately think of Curry. When fans look at a player like Luka Doncic, they immediately think of Harden. There are more players playing similarly to Harden than there are to Curry.
Both Steph Curry and James Harden influenced the modern NBA. While it's hard to say who had more influence, Harden's name should definitely be considered more in those conversations.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade