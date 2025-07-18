All Clippers

Bradley Beal's Wife Gives Four-Word Reaction to Leaving Suns for Clippers

Bradley Beal was bought out by the Phoenix Suns and signed with the LA Clippers

Farbod Esnaashari

Jan 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) against the Atlanta Hawks at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) against the Atlanta Hawks at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Wednesday afternoon, three-time NBA All-Star Bradley was bought out of his massive contract by the Phoenix Suns, and then quickly signed with the LA Clippers for a two-year, $11 million contract.

Within 24 hours, Beal had already followed his LA Clippers teammates on social media and seemed ready to move to Los Angeles. He posted a quick goodbye on social media, and it became very clear he's ready to move past being a member of the Suns.

It wasn't just Beal who said his short goodbyes though either, it was also his wife Kamiah Adams-Beal.

Via @KamiahAdams: "Gonna miss the weather 🌞"

It's no secret that Bradley Beal had a very tumultuous experience as a member of the Phoenix Suns. He came with the expectations of making a big-three with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, only to lose in the first round. Then, he lost his starting spot, regained it, and then lost it again while also having his lowest career usage rate.

It's been hinted that Beal may start as a member of the LA Clippers, but one thing he's looking for more than anything is a fresh start. While the Clippers will be looking for Beal to replace Norman Powell's 20-point-a-game output, the biggest thing is that Beal will have to buy in.

Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell
Apr 26, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) heads down court after a 3-point basket in the first half of game four of round one of the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Last year's Clipper team was able to rise to the fifth seed because they were a team that totally bought in, and their new pieces will have to do that in order realize their potential.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Ben Simmons, New York Knicks Reports

Kevin Durant Reacts to Bradley Beal's Farewell Message to Suns

Ex-Celtics Star Bashes LA Clippers After Signing Bradley Beal

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN.

Home/News