Bradley Beal's Wife Gives Four-Word Reaction to Leaving Suns for Clippers
On Wednesday afternoon, three-time NBA All-Star Bradley was bought out of his massive contract by the Phoenix Suns, and then quickly signed with the LA Clippers for a two-year, $11 million contract.
Within 24 hours, Beal had already followed his LA Clippers teammates on social media and seemed ready to move to Los Angeles. He posted a quick goodbye on social media, and it became very clear he's ready to move past being a member of the Suns.
It wasn't just Beal who said his short goodbyes though either, it was also his wife Kamiah Adams-Beal.
Via @KamiahAdams: "Gonna miss the weather 🌞"
It's no secret that Bradley Beal had a very tumultuous experience as a member of the Phoenix Suns. He came with the expectations of making a big-three with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, only to lose in the first round. Then, he lost his starting spot, regained it, and then lost it again while also having his lowest career usage rate.
It's been hinted that Beal may start as a member of the LA Clippers, but one thing he's looking for more than anything is a fresh start. While the Clippers will be looking for Beal to replace Norman Powell's 20-point-a-game output, the biggest thing is that Beal will have to buy in.
Last year's Clipper team was able to rise to the fifth seed because they were a team that totally bought in, and their new pieces will have to do that in order realize their potential.
