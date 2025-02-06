All Clippers

BREAKING: Clippers Reportedly Make Trade With Hawks

The Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly agreed to a deal with the Atlanta Hawks

Feb 5, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) dribbles against Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
The 2025 NBA trade deadline will likely go down as the greatest and most active in league history. From stars like Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, De'Aaron Fox, and Jimmy Butler getting moved for a plethora of other former All-Stars, the league will look entirely different once players begin to debut for their new teams next week.

While the Los Angeles Clippers made a move earlier this week to acquire Patty Mills and Drew Eubanks from the Utah Jazz, they decided to get in on the action again with the deadline closing and made one more deal to land a crucial piece going forward.

As minutes now remain before the NBA's trade deadline passes, the Clippers have struck a deal with the Atlanta Hawks to acquire guard Bogdan Bogdanovic and three second-round picks in exchange for Terance Mann and Bones Hyland.

Following the Hawks' move of De'Andre Hunter earlier Thursday, the team continues to offload key role players after the loss of star forward Jalen Johnson for the season. As for the Clippers, Bogdonavic will now become a key member of the team's rotation, as he's averaged 10.0 points per game in 24 appearances this season.

While the numbers aren't as impressive this year for Bogdonavic, the move to Los Angeles could see him get back to his last season form, where he finished fifth in Sixth Man of the Year voting.

Liam Willerup
