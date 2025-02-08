All Clippers

BREAKING: Clippers Reportedly Signing Ben Simmons

The LA Clippers are reportedly taking a chance on former Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons

Logan Struck

Feb 1, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) handles the ball against the Houston Rockets during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) handles the ball against the Houston Rockets during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images / Erik Williams-Imagn Images
In this story:

The LA Clippers have lost three consecutive games, falling to 28-23 on the season as they sit in seventh place in the West. Getting Kawhi Leonard healthy to pair with star backcourt duo James Harden and Norman Powell has been the key, but the Clippers are still a few pieces away from competing.

After an eventful trade deadline for the Clippers, they are extending their moves into the buyout market. The Brooklyn Nets bought out three-time All-Star Ben Simmons, and now the 6-foot-10 point guard is reportedly intending to sign with the Clippers after clearing waivers.

Simmons, 28, is averaging 6.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.9 assists through 33 games this season, but has had extensive injury concerns throughout his career. The former Philadelphia 76ers star was traded to the Nets in 2022 as part of the James Harden blockbuster but played just 90 games through three seasons in Brooklyn.

The Clippers traded away Terance Mann, Kevin Porter Jr., and Bones Hyland at the deadline, putting a significant dent in their guard depth. Simmons has proven to be an extremely effective point guard when healthy and should be a fantastic addition to LA's bench unit.

Simmons has always excelled at using his size, playmaking, and defense to dominate as an unusual point guard, and will now get an opportunity to shine in Hollywood.

Related Articles

Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments

Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News