Breaking: Eight-Year NBA Veteran Announces NBA Retirement
For eight seasons, Rodney Hood was one of the NBA's most professional journeymen. Throughout that time, he played for the Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers, Toronto Raptors, Milwaukee Bucks, and LA Clippers.
After an eight year career, Hood was finally decided to hang it up.
Hood has announced his NBA retiement in a statement that he provided to ESPN. The decision came after suffering an injury while playing the Memphis Hustle G League team.
“It was tough to retire,” Hood said. “But I’m at peace with it. I tried really hard to hold on. I had an Achilles tear and I was kind of a shell of myself. When I got a chance to get healthy again, I tried to play in the G League this past spring and got hurt again. It was just my body telling me that I needed to move on.”
Hood revealed in his retirement statement that he wanted to become a coach as the next evolution of his career. He wants his playing career to make an impact on the future of the NBA.
"I always felt like after my playing career is when I will make my big mark with helping younger guys get to the next level," Hood said. "So I'm looking forward to that. I want to coach. It reminds me of the famous Roosevelt speech, 'The man in the arena.' I was in the arena. I wasn't the best player, but I got a chance to be around and play against some of the best players that ever played."
Hood has truly been around some of the NBA's best players and been of the league's most prominent professionals. Hopefully, he can start his coaching career sooner than later.
