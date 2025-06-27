Breaking: Los Angeles Clippers Sign Big East Forward After 2025 NBA Draft
Even though the 2025 NBA Draft has concluded, that doesn't mean player movement has. Across the two-day event of the draft, 59 players heard their names called, coming from across the nation and overseas. NBA fans will have to wait for their league debuts, but will get to see most of the drafted players in action during the NBA's Summer League in Las Vegas in July.
During the second round and after it, agents, players, and teams work together to sign undrafted free agent deals. Those can range from two-way contracts, Exhibit 10, and many other types of deals, but those top undrafted talents don't sit for long. As for the Clippers, they signed a deal with a Big East forward.
The Clippers have agreed to a deal with Butler Bulldogs forward Jahyml Telfort, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony. According to The Athletic's Law Murray, Telfort is likely to be signed to an Exhibit 10 deal and will play on the Clippers' Summer League roster.
Telfort began his career with Northeastern, where he played three seasons and averaged 13.8 points per game. After the 2022-23 season, he transferred to Butler for his final two seasons, where he averaged 16.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.4 assists this past year. Telfort has a strong physical frame, which should make his adjustment to the next level easier.
With the Summer League getting underway on July 10th, the Clippers will continue to fill out their roster in the meantime. Forward Jordan Miller was a standout last season, leading to him earning a four-year, $8.19 million extension in March.
Related Articles
Clippers Make Announcement On Trade With New York Knicks
Ex-Lakers, Clippers Guard's Major Statement On NBA Return
Breaking: New York Knicks, LA Clippers Make Trade at 2025 NBA Draft