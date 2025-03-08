Breaking: New York Knicks Sign Recent Clippers Veteran
For over a season, former NBA champion P.J. Tucker was unhappy with his playing time with the LA Clippers.
After struggling to trade him all season, Tucker was traded from the LA Clippers to the Utah Jazz. but he was then bounced around from the Miami Heat to the Toronto Raptors but has now since found another new team.
According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the New York Knicks have reportedly signed P.J. Tucker to a 10-day contract.
LVia @ShamsCharania: "Free agent PJ Tucker plans to sign with the New York Knicks on a 10-day contract, sources tell ESPN. The 14-year NBA veteran held discussions with multiple teams over the last week. Tucker, a 2021 NBA champion with the Bucks, gives the Knicks an enforcer and frontcourt depth."
Last season with the LA Clippers, Tucker averaged 1.6 points and 2.5 rebounds on 36/37/100 shooting from the field. He played in 28 games with them before they ultimately decided to give up on him. He also received brief minutes in the NBA Playoffs.
Tucker won a championship with the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2020-21 NBA season. During the playoffs, he averaged 4.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists on 39/32/75 shooting from the field in 23 games.
It remains to be seen how the New York Knicks plan on using Tucker, but his veteran presence will be important to the team.
