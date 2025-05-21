Celtics Coach Shares Untold Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Clippers Story
The 2025 NBA MVP race was one for the ages, between Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. The two superstars had nothing short of historic seasons. To make things even more interesting, Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder managed to win a seven-game second-round series against Jokic and the Nuggets.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Gilgeous-Alexander won the MVP award today, achieving the feat for the first time in his career. The 26-year-old averaged 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.4 assists while the Thunder won 68 regular-season games.
Former LA Clippers guard and current assistant coach for the Boston Celtics, Sam Cassell, recently shared a story from when Gilgeous-Alexander was with the Clippers in his rookie season. Cassell went on Patrick Beverley's podcast, The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone.
"I remember the first time where he really gained your [Beverley's] respect as the point guard of the Clippers," Cassell said. "You gave him the ball and said, 'Hey man, as you go, we go. Come on, Shai. Come on.' And he was 19 years old. And you seen something in that kid right there that you don't know what that meant to that kid because when we first got him, he didn't start."
Gilgeous-Alexander spent one season in LA before being included in the blockbuster deal that brought Paul George to the Clippers. The Canadian guard averaged 10.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.1 assists in 26.5 minutes per game that season, helping get the Clippers to the playoffs.
Related Articles
20-Year NBA Veteran Defends Shai Gilgeous-Alexander From Major Criticism
Ex-NBA Star's Massive Jalen Brunson Statement Before Knicks-Pacers
14-Year NBA Veteran's Passionate Reaction to Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Moment