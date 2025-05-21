All Clippers

Celtics Coach Shares Untold Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Clippers Story

Boston Celtics coach and former LA Clippers guard Sam Cassell shared an interesting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander story.

May 18, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles the ball down the court against the Denver Nuggets in the second half during game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The 2025 NBA MVP race was one for the ages, between Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. The two superstars had nothing short of historic seasons. To make things even more interesting, Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder managed to win a seven-game second-round series against Jokic and the Nuggets.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Gilgeous-Alexander won the MVP award today, achieving the feat for the first time in his career. The 26-year-old averaged 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.4 assists while the Thunder won 68 regular-season games.

Former LA Clippers guard and current assistant coach for the Boston Celtics, Sam Cassell, recently shared a story from when Gilgeous-Alexander was with the Clippers in his rookie season. Cassell went on Patrick Beverley's podcast, The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone.

"I remember the first time where he really gained your [Beverley's] respect as the point guard of the Clippers," Cassell said. "You gave him the ball and said, 'Hey man, as you go, we go. Come on, Shai. Come on.' And he was 19 years old. And you seen something in that kid right there that you don't know what that meant to that kid because when we first got him, he didn't start."

Gilgeous-Alexander spent one season in LA before being included in the blockbuster deal that brought Paul George to the Clippers. The Canadian guard averaged 10.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.1 assists in 26.5 minutes per game that season, helping get the Clippers to the playoffs.

JED KATZ

Jed Katz is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in journalism. He also covers the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets for On SI, and hosts the Bleav in Bulls podcast, covering the Chicago Bulls.

