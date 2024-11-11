All Clippers

Chet Holmgren's Injury Status for LA Clippers vs OKC Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder have listed Chet Holmgren on the injury report

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) lays on the court in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The LA Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder face off in their second matchup of the regular season. The Thunder are off of a very heartbreaking loss against the Golden State Warriors last night and the second night of a back-to-back tonight.

Unfortunately for the Thunder, they'll have to face off against the Clippers without their star center Chet Holmgren. Not only will they be out Holmgren, they'll also be out their backup center Isaiah Hartenstein. Holmgren suffered a right iliac hip fracture and will be out for at least 8-10 weeks for the Thunder.

After suffering the injury, Holmgren shared a heartfelt message on social media.

"Can’t tell if I feel better or worse about this having been through something similar before. On one hand I know how to approach it, I know what to do, what not to do and how beautiful the other side is. But on the other hand I’ve felt the frustration of this process, and the wear it puts on your mind. Most of all I’m hurt I can’t help my teammates and play for our fans and supporters for a while. Everyone who sticks with me and our team, along with my need for hoops, is a big part of my passion to return. Don’t pity me or feel bad, there’s lots of people out there rn with real problems that don’t heal."

Without both Holmgren and Hartenstein on the court, the LA Clippers must have Ivica Zubac take advantage. Last time the Clippers faced off against the Thunder, Zubac had one of his worst games of the season. That can't happen tonight.

